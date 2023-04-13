Pharpur administration launches crackdown against profiteers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Paharpur Tehsil administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers here Thursday to extend relief to citizens by ensuring they get edible commodities at prescribed rates.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar paid a surprise visit to different shops at Panyala Adda and the main bazaar.

He checked the prices of essential food commodities and inspected hygiene conditions at food, grocery, backeries and milk shops.

He said that the administration was making all out efforts to extend relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan and in this regard, no hurdle or negligence would be tolerated. He asked the shopkeepers to display the price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.