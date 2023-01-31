UrduPoint.com

Pharpur Administration Takes Action Against Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Pharpur administration takes action against profiteers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Tehsil administration Pharpur has launched a crackdown against profiteers in order to ensure edible items at affordable prices for citizens.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar paid a surprise visit on Tuesday to different shops at the main bazaar where he also seized plastic shopping bags from several general stores and bakeries.

He said that sale and purchase of polythene bags had been banned and the administration would not allow their usage.

Aneeq Anwar also checked quality, prices of food commodities and cleanliness conditions at several shops and eateries.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed visited schools and inspected facilities besides reviewing academic activities there.

He urged teachers to focus on imparting quality education so that students could be effectively prepared for challenges.

