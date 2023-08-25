Pharpur administration to ensure edible items at prescribed rates: AC

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar on Friday said that the administration was committed to ensuring edible items for people at officially prescribed rates

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 )

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to different shops and eateries at wagon stops where he checked the selling of polythene bags, hygiene conditions, quality and prices of various daily use commodities.

He said that the sale and purchase of polythene bags had been banned and the administration would not allow any shopkeeper to keep it at his shop.

He asked the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places in their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.