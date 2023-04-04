Pharpur administration warns shopkeepers against overcharging

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :In an effort to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan, Paharpur Tehsil administration has warned the shopkeepers against charging customers more than the prescribed rates for edible items.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar paid a surprise visit to different shops at the main bazaar and wagon stop where he checked prices of essential food commodities and inspected hygiene conditions at food, grocery, bakeries and milk shops.

He also warned shopkeepers against using polythene shopping bags which he added had been banned and said the administration would not allow any shopkeeper to keep it at his shop.

He asked the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places in their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.

He said that the administration was making all-out efforts to extend relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan and in that regard, no hurdle or negligence would be tolerated.