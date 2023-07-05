Open Menu

Pharpur Administration Warns Shopkeepers Against Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Pharpur Tehsil administration is committed to extending relief to people by providing them with quality food commodities at affordable prices, says Assistant Commissioner of Pharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to Pharpur Adda bazaar and inspected hygienic conditions at food outlets and checked prices and quality of various food commodities at shops.

He said that the visit was undertaken in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad to extend relief to citizens by ensuring they got food items at the officially prescribed rates.

He directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.

