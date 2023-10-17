Open Menu

Pharpur Tehsil’s AC Pays Surprise Visit To Market

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar on Tuesday visited bazaar and checked the prices and quality of various edible commodities at various shops.

According to the district administration, the visit was taken following directives of the deputy commissioner to extend relief to citizens by ensuring the sale of food items in line with officially prescribed rates.

During the visit, the AC visited shops at Pharpur Adda where he inspected hygiene conditions, the sale of polythene bags, prices and the quality of food at items.

He informed that sale and purchase of polythene bags had been banned and the administration would not allow any shopkeeper to keep it at his shop.

The AC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.

