Pharrell Williams Brings Old West Style To Paris
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pharrell Williams brought the American West to Paris on Tuesday as he presented a collection full of cowboy hats and rhinestones for his latest show as creative director at Louis Vuitton.
Williams, known for hit singles such as "Happy" and singing on Daft Punk's "Get Lucky", joined the French brand last year in a sign of the increasingly lucrative cross-pollination between fashion, music and celebrity.
He was the headline act on the first day of Paris Fashion Week, with a collection full of denim, tassels, Native American-inspired ponchos, pearl and sequin floral embroideries, and enough varieties of cowboy boots and hats to fill a country music festival.
The show notes described it as "an exploration of the origins of workwear through the savoir faire of Louis Vuitton".
The show was held in a large hangar beside the company's Louis Vuitton Foundation art museum in western Paris and attracted stars including actors Bradley Cooper and Omar Sy, and rappers Playboi Carti and Pusha T.
The night ended with Williams performing alongside the British band Mumford and Sons and a group of Native American musicians.
It was another extravagantly expensive publicity stunt for Vuitton, which last year became the first to hit 20 billion Euros ($21.8 billion) in revenues.
There has been criticism from local officials over the brand's intrusions on daily life in Paris, particularly after Williams took over the entire Pont Neuf bridge for his debut runway show last summer, shutting down traffic in the city's historic centre.
