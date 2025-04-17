PHA's Annual 'Flora Festival' Kicks Off
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha inaugurated its annual Flora Festival in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations, bringing a wave of colour, fragrance and joy to the city.
The event opened with a vibrant display of flowers and a wide array of healthy recreational activities, warmly welcomed by the public.
According to the media consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan,the festival was officially inaugurated by Director General PHA, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, who toured the floral exhibitions and various sections of the festival.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the DG Parks and Horticulture Authority Chaudhary Muhammad Arshad emphasized the cultural significance of traditional fairs, calling them an integral part of the region’s heritage. “These festivals reflect our centuries-old traditions, and we are proud to carry them forward,” he stated.
He added that the Flora Festival 2025 has been organized in alignment with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and under the guidance of Commissioner Muhammad Jahanzeb Awan, aiming to provide citizens with positive and healthy entertainment options.
In a gesture of solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza, the festival’s duration has been shortened and musical shows canceled. “We stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters during these difficult times,” said Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad.
Earlier, the Director General PHA thoroughly inspected the floral displays and other arrangements at the festival. He was accompanied by Deputy Director Admin & Finance Shafiq ur Rehman Niazi and other officials.
The festival continues to be a symbol of seasonal joy, civic pride, and cultural unity in Sargodha,he added.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30
University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss academic collaboration
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth
Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation
DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA's annual 'Flora Festival' kicks off5 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures against dengue5 minutes ago
-
Grants Electricity connection to over 100 households in Ittefaq Colony5 minutes ago
-
Microplan of anti-polio campaign starting from April 21 in district5 minutes ago
-
PPSC cleared 683 candidates under quota system in 202415 minutes ago
-
20 city parks undergoing cleanliness operation15 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive from April 21 in Bahawalpur15 minutes ago
-
Dar, Hungarian FM exchange views on expanding bilateral cooperation in multilateral fora15 minutes ago
-
Capacity Building Workshop held ahead of 35th National Games25 minutes ago
-
CS directs districts admin to ensure smooth repatriation of illegal immigrants25 minutes ago
-
Govt cuts petrol by Rs. 70, focuses on Balochistan development: Malik34 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held in injured condition after shootout with Cantt Police34 minutes ago