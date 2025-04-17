Open Menu

PHA's Annual 'Flora Festival' Kicks Off

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha inaugurated its annual Flora Festival in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations, bringing a wave of colour, fragrance and joy to the city.

The event opened with a vibrant display of flowers and a wide array of healthy recreational activities, warmly welcomed by the public.

According to the media consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan,the festival was officially inaugurated by Director General PHA, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, who toured the floral exhibitions and various sections of the festival.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the DG Parks and Horticulture Authority Chaudhary Muhammad Arshad emphasized the cultural significance of traditional fairs, calling them an integral part of the region’s heritage. “These festivals reflect our centuries-old traditions, and we are proud to carry them forward,” he stated.

He added that the Flora Festival 2025 has been organized in alignment with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and under the guidance of Commissioner Muhammad Jahanzeb Awan, aiming to provide citizens with positive and healthy entertainment options.

In a gesture of solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza, the festival’s duration has been shortened and musical shows canceled. “We stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters during these difficult times,” said Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad.

Earlier, the Director General PHA thoroughly inspected the floral displays and other arrangements at the festival. He was accompanied by Deputy Director Admin & Finance Shafiq ur Rehman Niazi and other officials.

The festival continues to be a symbol of seasonal joy, civic pride, and cultural unity in Sargodha,he added.

