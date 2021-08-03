UrduPoint.com

PHA's Cycle-carts Distributes Free Plants To People

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday distributed free saplings and plants to pedestrians and others through cycle-carts specially designed by the department at Liberty Roundabout under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani along with other officials distributed free plants among Lahorites and said that department's special carts would also distribute around 50,000 local plants in coming two days in various other points of the city under the campaign.

The chairman urged the citizens to take part actively in the ongoing PHA plantation drive and plant at least two plants in their places.

He said that survival of human's life depends on protection of environment, adding that maximum tree plantation was needed to tackle the ongoing environment conditions.

The PHA successfully completed 51 Miyawaki Urban Forests projects in various parts of Lahore already, he said added that every citizen should play his due role to enhance green area of the city.

After the successful completion of urban forests, the PHA started working on identifying more suchspots, where urban forests could be established, he said and added that around 25 urban forestwould be planted in the city and Aisa's largest urban forest was going to develop at China Park soon.

