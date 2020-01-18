PHAs directed to achieve tree plantation targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Raheed Saturday directed the Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) in entire province to take comprehensive and effective measures to achieve the set goals of tree plantation campaign 2020.

He was presiding over a meeting of chairmen and director generals of the PHAs. Advisor to the CM Asif Mahmood, Secretary Housing Nadeem Mahboob and PHA high-ups of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and DG Khan attended the meeting.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said the PHAs should focus on planting shady trees along roads to curb pollution and reduce negative effects of the climate change.

He said special focus should be on maintaining cleanliness in parks and green-belts in the cities as clean environment plays an important role in healthy living.

He also ordered for completing arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan and other programmes to provide healthy recreational facilities to people.

During the meeting, matters regarding plantation targets, beautification plans of cities, development and non-development expenditures and advertising rights were discussed in detail.