MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Service contracts of fifty two employees of fourth-grade cadre working in Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were extended up to 31st December this year here.

Following this, a ceremony was penciled in on Wednesday, with director Administration and Finance Rubeena Kusar in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, she termed honest and diligent employees as asset of the organization. She hailed that both officers and lower-grade employees of PHA had been contributing honestly and efficiently.

It was hinted that drivers and security guards would likely to be confirmed after completing their documents and holding required conversation. the director said they were toiling hard to resolve the organization's problems in letter and spirit.

Assistant director Administration and other officers expressed hope that the institution would progress by leaps and bounds in future. They pinned hope that every problem would be resolved within days and weeks.