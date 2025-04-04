PHA’s flower planting drive underway

The Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) is continuously busy in the planting of colorful flowers in the parks and highways of the city

Director General of PHA Rawalpindi Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said on Friday that the green belts of Murree Road, the main highways of Rawalpindi City, had been decorated with colorful flowers and green lush plants.

He said flowers planted in various parks and various areas of the city during the Spring season were enhancing the beauty and outlook of the city.

The PHA's horticultural work on the green belts of Liaquat Bagh, Sixth Road Flyover, Rehmanabad, and Chandni Chowk was the main focus and attraction of the public, he added.