UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA's Gul-e-Daudi Exhibition In Last Week Of Dec

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 05:13 PM

PHA's Gul-e-Daudi exhibition in last week of Dec

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had decided to organized Gul-e-Daudi exhibition in last week of December and over 12,000 pots will be decorated at big parks in this regard

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had decided to organized Gul-e-Daudi exhibition in last week of December and over 12,000 pots will be decorated at big parks in this regard.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua expressed these views during inspection of preparations for Gul-e-Daudi exhibition at Fort Qasim Bagh and Shah Shmas parks here on Saturday.

He said that citizens will get amused from over 15 types of flower colours and preparations were underway in this regard.

Janjua said that PHA conducted Gul-e-Daudi and other seasonal flowers exhibition for citizens every year in winter season and continue the tradition this year also.

Prime Minister's Clean and Green vision will be made a success, Chairman PHA said and added that all steps to be taken to make the city green.

Related Topics

Bagh December All From

Recent Stories

Two suspects held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

Gunmen attack school in northern Nigeria: police

3 minutes ago

'Foreign manoeuvres' in W.Sahara destablising Alge ..

10 minutes ago

National COVID positivity surges at 6.59 percent; ..

10 minutes ago

Tourists rushed Galyat to enjoy live snowfall

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.