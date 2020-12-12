Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had decided to organized Gul-e-Daudi exhibition in last week of December and over 12,000 pots will be decorated at big parks in this regard

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had decided to organized Gul-e-Daudi exhibition in last week of December and over 12,000 pots will be decorated at big parks in this regard.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua expressed these views during inspection of preparations for Gul-e-Daudi exhibition at Fort Qasim Bagh and Shah Shmas parks here on Saturday.

He said that citizens will get amused from over 15 types of flower colours and preparations were underway in this regard.

Janjua said that PHA conducted Gul-e-Daudi and other seasonal flowers exhibition for citizens every year in winter season and continue the tradition this year also.

Prime Minister's Clean and Green vision will be made a success, Chairman PHA said and added that all steps to be taken to make the city green.