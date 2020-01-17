PHAs instructed to achieve tree plantation goals

Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Raheed has instructed the Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) of the province to take comprehensive measures to achieve the set goals of Tree Plantation Campaign 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Raheed has instructed the Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) of the province to take comprehensive measures to achieve the set goals of Tree Plantation Campaign 2020.

He was presiding over a meeting of Chairmen and Director Generals of the entire PHAs on Friday. Advisor to CM Asif Mahmood, Secretary Housing Nadeem Mahboob and PHA high-ups of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and DG Khan attended the meeting.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that PHAs should concentrate on planting shaded trees along road sides to curb the pollution and reduce the plastic affects of climate changes.

He instructed that special focus should be given to maintain cleanliness in parks and green belts in the cities as clean environment plays an important role in healthy living. He also instructed to complete arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan and other programmes to provide healthy recreational facilities to the people.

During the meeting, matters regarding plantation targets, beautification plans of cities, development and non-development expenditures and advertising rights were discussed in detail.