RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Saturday finalized all the arrangements for 'Jashn-e-Bahran Mela' (spring festival) and flower exhibition which will commence on Sunday, March 19.

According to a spokesperson of PHA, 'Jashan-e-Baharan would be started by organizing a marathon race.

Flower Show, Musical Show, Circus, open air theatre, Punjabi Cultural Stall, food Festival, fireworks, candle light show and 'Rangoli' competitions would be organized under the spring festival while the venue have been decorated beautifully with colorful lights, she said.

She informed that the Authority had finalized all the arrangements to provide the best entertainment facilities to the citizens and a colorful program of Jashn-e-Baharan Mela and a flower show would be organized at Allama Iqbal Park.

Various sports competitions would also be part of the program besides the marathon race which would start from Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex at 9 am and conclude at Allama Iqbal Park, she told.

Special prizes would also be distributed among the position holders who would show outstanding performance in different competitions, she informed and added, the event is being organized to increase public interest in such programs.