SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A week-long Lok Mela, being organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha in the city, continued on Saturday.

Talking to APP here PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said celebrations of the cultural Lok Mela was under way aimed at promoting regional culture and creating awareness among the young generation about rich history of the region.

On the second day, fireworks, Ludi dance, acrobatics, gymnastic performance, Agriculture and Citrus exhibition were held at the Mela, he said.

Later, the melodious performance of famous folk singer Nooran Lal was enjoyed by the people.

The DG said that families and people of all ages coming in large numbers enjoyed 'desi' and fast food, swings and various stalls arranged by different departments and brands at the Mela.

On the third day, various colourful programmes would also be held, the DG added.