RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The rainwater harvesting project of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would help save 310,000 gallons clean water which is being used in parks.

According to Chairman PHA, Asif Mehmood, the construction of the first underground water tank with a storage capacity of nearly 100,000 gallons, which is part of the rainwater harvesting system project worth Rs 50 million, had been completed in Rawal Park.

The project is being executed by PHA Rawalpindi to reduce the use of clean water in parks.

He said the project would enable the authority to collect rainwater in various parks of Rawalpindi city which would be used for irrigation in parks and other plantation sites of the city.

Water supply systems would also be installed in the parks besides constructing water filling stations to fill water tankers, he said.

"The second such tank is under construction at Liaquat Bagh while two others would be built in Commercial Market and Allama Iqbal Park. All four tanks would have a capacity of over 310,000 gallons," he added.

The underground water tanks were being constructed to conserve rainwater through this eco-friendly project, he said.

The project would help save clean water being used for irrigation proposes, he said adding, PHA Rawalpindi was installing rainwater harvesting system to reduce the use of clean water.

