UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA's Tree Plantation Campaign Continues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

PHA's tree plantation campaign continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Monday planted saplings at Dongi Ground, Garden Town, under the on-going Clean & Green tree plantation campaign.

The chairman said that all resources would be utilized for beautification of the provincial capital, adding that lahorites should also play their role to make the city green.

He said that healthy environment would be provided at every cost, trees and plants were necessary for healthy life.

PHA Deputy Director Zaheer-ul-Hassan, NGO member Attia and other members were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FATFâ€™s meeting: Pakistan seeks exit from grey li ..

13 minutes ago

Health Ministry launches annual seasonal flu aware ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on city to be â€˜In It T ..

21 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

1 hour ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

1 hour ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.