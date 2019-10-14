(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Monday planted saplings at Dongi Ground, Garden Town, under the on-going Clean & Green tree plantation campaign.

The chairman said that all resources would be utilized for beautification of the provincial capital, adding that lahorites should also play their role to make the city green.

He said that healthy environment would be provided at every cost, trees and plants were necessary for healthy life.

PHA Deputy Director Zaheer-ul-Hassan, NGO member Attia and other members were also present on the occasion.