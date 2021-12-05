UrduPoint.com

PHA's Winter Flower Show At Allama Iqbal Park To Conclude On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

PHA's winter flower show at Allama Iqbal Park to conclude on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A winter flower show organized here by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi will conclude on Monday.

According to Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for PHAs and Tourism & Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood, the three-day winter flower show organized by PHA will conclude on December 6.

He said that PHA was using Miyawaki urban method to enhance greenery in city areas.

He said that the initiative taken on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was to improve the environment and to create a safe and healthy environment for the future generations.

He informed that several Miyawaki mini urban forests were grown in Rawalpindi like a number of such projects which were also developed in different districts of the province.

Thousands of saplings were planted on small piece of land, he said adding, local plants were being promoted under Miyawaki urban forest project.

Asif Mehmood said that the Miyawaki urban forest projects were the incumbent government's gift for the citizens and they would be able to live in a clean and healthy environment, adding, past regimes could not launch such projects which were need of the hour due to environmental pollution.

He said that in the light of the directives of the government of Pakistan and Punjab, all resources were being utilized to make the city clean and green.

The Advisor informed that few days ago, a beautiful Chrysanthemum flower show was also jointly organized by PHA and Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University.

The authority on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was striving to make the city more beautiful and providing the best tourism and recreational facilities to the citizens, he added.

He said that the authority was trying to provide an attractive and healthier natural environment to residents.

The PHA was planting maximum saplings and enhancing greenery particularly in parks and green belts of the city, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Agriculture Rawalpindi December All Government Best Mini Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

2 hours ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

3 hours ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

3 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offeri ..

Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offerings at GPCA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.