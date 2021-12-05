(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A winter flower show organized here by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi will conclude on Monday.

According to Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for PHAs and Tourism & Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood, the three-day winter flower show organized by PHA will conclude on December 6.

He said that PHA was using Miyawaki urban method to enhance greenery in city areas.

He said that the initiative taken on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was to improve the environment and to create a safe and healthy environment for the future generations.

He informed that several Miyawaki mini urban forests were grown in Rawalpindi like a number of such projects which were also developed in different districts of the province.

Thousands of saplings were planted on small piece of land, he said adding, local plants were being promoted under Miyawaki urban forest project.

Asif Mehmood said that the Miyawaki urban forest projects were the incumbent government's gift for the citizens and they would be able to live in a clean and healthy environment, adding, past regimes could not launch such projects which were need of the hour due to environmental pollution.

He said that in the light of the directives of the government of Pakistan and Punjab, all resources were being utilized to make the city clean and green.

The Advisor informed that few days ago, a beautiful Chrysanthemum flower show was also jointly organized by PHA and Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University.

The authority on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was striving to make the city more beautiful and providing the best tourism and recreational facilities to the citizens, he added.

He said that the authority was trying to provide an attractive and healthier natural environment to residents.

The PHA was planting maximum saplings and enhancing greenery particularly in parks and green belts of the city, he added.

