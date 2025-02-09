Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the “Punjab Dhi Rani” programme has reached a major milestone with the successful completion of its first phase, organising 1,500 collective weddings.

On Sunday, CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her affection for every daughter in Punjab, stating that she feels immense joy whenever a daughter's home is established.

The second phase of the programme has now begun, with applications open for another 1,500 collective weddings. Interested applicants can apply online through cm.punjab.gov.pk or submit applications at the Deputy Director Social Welfare’s district office.

To facilitate applicants, a dedicated helpline (1312) has been established for program-related information.

Beyond the wedding ceremonies, the Punjab government will provide a meal for the bride, groom, and close relatives. Newlyweds will also receive a marriage gift of Rs.

100,000 via ATM from CM Punjab, along with essential household items, including furniture and clothing, to help them start their new lives.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the “Punjab Dhi Rani” programme reflected her deep love for her province's daughters. “Every daughter is dear to us, and it is a joy to see them start their families,” she stated. The initiative primarily aims to support underprivileged and marginalised communities, reinforcing the government's commitment to social welfare.

She said that caring for daughters and offering them support is a cherished tradition in Punjab. “This is both a cultural and social responsibility that we hold dear,” she added.

The Punjab government remains dedicated to improving the lives of women and marginalised communities, empowering families, and ensuring every daughter has the opportunity to build a bright future.

