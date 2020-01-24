UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Phase I Of Multan Walled City Project Completed: Italian Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

Phase I of Multan walled city project completed: Italian ambassador

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo said that besides walled city conservation project in historic Multan,they were also working on various projects including Pak-Italian modern burn unit in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) -:Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo said that besides walled city conservation project in historic Multan,they were also working on various projects including Pak-Italian modern burn unit in the city.

Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo expressed these views during his visit to walled city office at Ghanta Ghar chowk here on Friday.

He said that first phase of Multan walled city project in collaboration with Italy was complete,and the management committee meeting was scheduled for January 30 in which second phase of the project would be approved.

Mr Stefano said that they had already initiated restoration work in Lahore,Islamabad and Peshawar and Multan has also been included.He observed that Italian city Rome and Multan were considered twin cities.

He appreciated the Walled city project administration for their cooperation to jointly restore the historical features of Multan.

Chairman Walled city project and provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi gave briefing to Italian ambassador.

Speaking on this occasion he thanked the Italian government and the people for extending their love and resources for Multan,the city of saints,mangoes and agriculture.

He said that Italian government has assisted financially and technically to preserve the traditional and historical places in the city and explained that restoration of Haram Gate and Musafir Khana was completed in first phase.

He said that incumbent government focussed on promotion of tourism and therefore appreciated the cooperation for infrastructure build up for the purpose.

He stated that Multan had six historic gates but only three exist presently.He added that all the gates would be restored in due course of time.

Nadeem Qureshi also presented traditional Multani Ajrak to the Italian delegation.

Italian Ambassador also visited the shrines of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam,Bahauddin Zakariya Multani,Damdama,craft bazaar and some other places.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Agriculture Visit Rome Italy January All Government Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.