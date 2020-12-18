UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Phase-II Of Cities Upgradation Project To Focus 7 Cities Including Multan

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:08 PM

Phase-II of cities upgradation project to focus 7 cities including Multan

A team of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment programme visited Multan on Friday as part of preparations to launch the second phase of the project covering Multan and six other cities to upgrade urban infrastructure for public facilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A team of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment programme visited Multan on Friday as part of preparations to launch the second phase of the project covering Multan and six other cities to upgrade urban infrastructure for public facilitation.

The team visited commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood's office before they embark on a comprehensive survey and data collection.

The urban development plan would include analyzing city's master plan on modern standards and modified as per needs, city's cleanliness, sewerage and traffic system upgradation, new parks and upgradation of existing ones, and comprehensive strategy to eradicate encroachment once and for all and beautify the city, said an official release issued here Friday.

Phase-I of the programme was already in progress upgrading civic infrastructure in Sahiwal and Sialkot.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's urban development initiative would prove to be a game changer in elevating lifestyle of the people and improving environmental balance as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that a detailed research would be carried out keeping in view the existing facilities and needs and new projects would be launched for city's upgradation.

Director development Waqas Khakwani, MDs of waste management company and MDA, officials of district government, Wasa, metropolitan corporation and other departments were present.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Company Traffic Sahiwal Progress Sialkot All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka reduces 'Domestic Tax' on Pakistani Kinn ..

41 seconds ago

Sehat Sahulat Card program scale being enhanced : ..

43 seconds ago

Growers demand ban on import of onions, tomatoes

44 seconds ago

PTI Hyderabad leader decries power, gas outages

46 seconds ago

Malik Amir Dogar calls on Prime Minister

8 minutes ago

RCB hygiene check; 30 notices issued to food outle ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.