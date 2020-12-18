Phase-II of cities upgradation project to focus 7 cities including Multan

A team of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment programme visited Multan on Friday as part of preparations to launch the second phase of the project covering Multan and six other cities to upgrade urban infrastructure for public facilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A team of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement and Investment programme visited Multan on Friday as part of preparations to launch the second phase of the project covering Multan and six other cities to upgrade urban infrastructure for public facilitation.

The team visited commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood's office before they embark on a comprehensive survey and data collection.

The urban development plan would include analyzing city's master plan on modern standards and modified as per needs, city's cleanliness, sewerage and traffic system upgradation, new parks and upgradation of existing ones, and comprehensive strategy to eradicate encroachment once and for all and beautify the city, said an official release issued here Friday.

Phase-I of the programme was already in progress upgrading civic infrastructure in Sahiwal and Sialkot.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's urban development initiative would prove to be a game changer in elevating lifestyle of the people and improving environmental balance as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that a detailed research would be carried out keeping in view the existing facilities and needs and new projects would be launched for city's upgradation.

Director development Waqas Khakwani, MDs of waste management company and MDA, officials of district government, Wasa, metropolitan corporation and other departments were present.