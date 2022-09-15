UrduPoint.com

Phase-II Of Clean Peshawar Campaign To Treat 600 Addicts Starting From Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The phase-II of the clean Peshawar campaign against use of narcotics and drugs would formally commence from Friday under which drug addicts laying in streets, flyovers and roads areas would be shifted to rehabilitation centres.

The spokesman of the social welfare department told APP on Thursday that about 600 drugs and narcotics addicts would be shifted to rehabilitation centres for four months treatment. The number of rehabilitation centres has been increased from five to six and the treatment process from three months to four months, he added.

Following successful completion of its first phase, he said the services of top hospitals including Agha Khan and Shaukat Khanum memorial cancer hospitals besides psychiatrists and psychologists were hired for different diagnostic tests and treatment.

He said all arrangements were completed for treatment of additional 600 addicts for whom special uniforms were prepared.

Besides police, the district administration and officers of the concerned departments would start shifting addicts from roads, flyovers, streets and other places to these rehabilitation centres from Friday.

