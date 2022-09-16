UrduPoint.com

Phase II Of Drug Free Peshawar Campaign From 19th

Published September 16, 2022

Phase II of Drug Free Peshawar campaign from 19th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The second phase of Drug Free Peshawar campaign would begin from September 19 (Monday), said a press release issued here on Friday.

During the campaign drug addicts would be taken into custody and then shifted for treatment to rehabilitation centres.

The second phase of the campaign was scheduled from today (Friday), but delayed for three days due to some inevitable reasons and now it would begin on September 19.

