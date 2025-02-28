Phase-II of Malir Expressway from Airport to Quaidabad to be completed by March: Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday stated that the construction work on Phase 2 of Shahrah-e-Bhutto (Malir Expressway), from the airport to Quaidabad, will be completed by the end of March.

The project is progressing rapidly, and the goal is to complete this section right after Eid. The work on Phase 3, from Quaidabad to Kathore, will also be finished ahead of schedule.

He expressed these views during his visit to Malir Expressway, emphasizing that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) believes in fulfilling its promises.

He said that the completion of all three phases of Shahrah-e-Bhutto, as promised by PPP, will provide an alternative route for Karachi’s citizens to reach the airport, Super Highway, and other parts of the country. Traveling on the expressway will not only save time but also reduce fuel consumption.

The Mayor also mentioned that the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will personally announce the opening date of Phase 2 for traffic.

During his visit to Phase 3 (Quaidabad to Kathore), he inspected the piling and girder construction work at Sammo Goth and directed the officials to speed up the work while ensuring the quality of construction materials.

Addressing financial concerns, he reassured that KMC is not facing a financial crisis. The payment of MUCT (Municipal Utility Charges & Taxes) through K-Electric has helped address funding shortages, while the Sindh government is also fully supporting KMC. This has enabled faster delivery of municipal services in Karachi.

He also noted that leaks in 12 water supply lines have been fixed, improving water distribution in the affected areas.