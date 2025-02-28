Open Menu

Phase-II Of Malir Expressway From Airport To Quaidabad To Be Completed By March: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Phase-II of Malir Expressway from Airport to Quaidabad to be completed by March: Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday stated that the construction work on Phase 2 of Shahrah-e-Bhutto (Malir Expressway), from the airport to Quaidabad, will be completed by the end of March.

The project is progressing rapidly, and the goal is to complete this section right after Eid. The work on Phase 3, from Quaidabad to Kathore, will also be finished ahead of schedule.

He expressed these views during his visit to Malir Expressway, emphasizing that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) believes in fulfilling its promises.

He said that the completion of all three phases of Shahrah-e-Bhutto, as promised by PPP, will provide an alternative route for Karachi’s citizens to reach the airport, Super Highway, and other parts of the country. Traveling on the expressway will not only save time but also reduce fuel consumption.

The Mayor also mentioned that the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will personally announce the opening date of Phase 2 for traffic.

During his visit to Phase 3 (Quaidabad to Kathore), he inspected the piling and girder construction work at Sammo Goth and directed the officials to speed up the work while ensuring the quality of construction materials.

Addressing financial concerns, he reassured that KMC is not facing a financial crisis. The payment of MUCT (Municipal Utility Charges & Taxes) through K-Electric has helped address funding shortages, while the Sindh government is also fully supporting KMC. This has enabled faster delivery of municipal services in Karachi.

He also noted that leaks in 12 water supply lines have been fixed, improving water distribution in the affected areas.

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

6 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

6 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

21 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

21 minutes ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

51 minutes ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

1 hour ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

1 hour ago
 EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mis ..

EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations ..

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

1 hour ago
 ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

2 hours ago
 24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan