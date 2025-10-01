Phase-III of Himmat Card programme starts

Punjab Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Department organised the inaugural ceremony of the third phase of the Himmat Card Programme at a local hotel on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Punjab Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Department organised the inaugural ceremony of the third phase of the Himmat Card Programme at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt attended the ceremony as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Secretary Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Additional Secretary Amna Munir, senior officials from the Bank of Punjab, PITB, Social Welfare Department, representatives of different departments, and persons with disabilities.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem, followed by the screening of a documentary highlighting the launch of the Himmat Card Program, the verification of beneficiaries, distribution process, and its overall impact.

In his address, Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt said that the Himmat Card, under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is a landmark initiative of the Government of Punjab that deserves to be replicated in other provinces.

He shared that nearly 65,000 persons with disabilities had already benefited in the first and second phases, while the third phase would provide cards to an additional 35,000 beneficiaries. By the end of the current fiscal year, more than 100,000 individuals will have been facilitated through this program. He emphasized that the Punjab government has ensured implementation of the 3 percent job quota for persons with disabilities, improved accessibility to public and private buildings, and taken other significant measures to support their inclusion in society.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood described the Himmat Card as a revolutionary initiative, providing quarterly financial assistance of Rs. 10,500 to individuals with disabilities who are unable to earn a livelihood.

Later, the minister distributed Himmat Cards and wheelchairs to deserving beneficiaries at their seats. Honorary shields were also presented to distinguished officers and guests for their remarkable contributions.