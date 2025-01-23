Phased-wise demolition of bunkers in Kurram resumes Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The phased-wise demolition of tribal bunkers in the Kurram district will resume on Friday, said official sources on Thursday.

As per further details, a convoy of 61 supply vehicles has reached Parachinar, while another convoy is scheduled to depart on January 24.

Sources revealed that the demolition process will restart on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to ensure peace in the region.

Additionally, over the next three days, a tribal assembly will be held involving peace committee members and signatories of the provincial government-led peace agreement.

Under the peace agreement, arrangements are being finalized for the collection of weapons from all parties involved. The agreement stipulates that the state will take strict action against any disruptors of peace.

APP/vak