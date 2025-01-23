Phased-wise Demolition Of Bunkers In Kurram Resumes Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The phased-wise demolition of tribal bunkers in the Kurram district will resume on Friday, said official sources on Thursday.
As per further details, a convoy of 61 supply vehicles has reached Parachinar, while another convoy is scheduled to depart on January 24.
Sources revealed that the demolition process will restart on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to ensure peace in the region.
Additionally, over the next three days, a tribal assembly will be held involving peace committee members and signatories of the provincial government-led peace agreement.
Under the peace agreement, arrangements are being finalized for the collection of weapons from all parties involved. The agreement stipulates that the state will take strict action against any disruptors of peace.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt
Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Navy takes over command of combined task force-151 for 11th time26 seconds ago
-
Solarization process of 27,000 tube wells kicks off in Balochistan; Leghari28 seconds ago
-
Phased-wise demolition of bunkers in Kurram resumes Friday30 seconds ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for foiling infiltration attempt along Pak-Afghan borde ..31 seconds ago
-
Security forces kill 6 khwarij attempting to infiltrate Pakistan35 seconds ago
-
KP lawmaker highlights journalists' role in promotion of sports development in Abbottabad41 seconds ago
-
Modi's challenge to visit Srinagar without security political stunt , Kashmiri leader43 seconds ago
-
Medical Emergency Response Team dispatched to snow bond area of Neelum11 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt17 minutes ago
-
Two suspects involved in double murder case arrested21 minutes ago
-
SACM inaugurates new block and Wildlife Museum at Peshawar Zoo21 minutes ago