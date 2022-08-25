UrduPoint.com

PHATA Board Approves 3 New Low Cost Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired 86th board meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) at its office here on Thursday.

The meeting approved launching new low-cost housing schemes namely Campbellpur Greens Attock, Al-Rasheed Garden Gujranwala and Al-Noor Garden Residencia Sangla Hill to provide quality residential facilities to the locals at affordable rates.

PHATA Director General Khalid Nazir Wattoo and board members attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting to constitute a monitoring committee to check the housing projects.

The meeting also decided to reserve 20 percent quota for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in every housing scheme, besides approving the formulation of pension rules for PHATA employees and other administrative matters to ensure smooth functioning.

On the occasion the provincial minister stressed creating ease for the developers to accelerate the development work and made it clear that there was no room for corruption.

He said that the Naya Pakistan Housing Project was priority of the government and added, "I intend to complete maximum number of housing schemes in the minimum possible time. Maximum facilities be provided to the developers engaged with PHATA housing schemes", he concluded.

The developers who attended the meeting assured to complete the housing projects within the given time frame.

