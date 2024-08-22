Open Menu

PHATA Rwp Sets Up Help Desk To Facilitate Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) Rawalpindi has set up a help desk to facilitate the citizens.

According to a PHATA Rawalpindi spokesman, Punjab government on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had launched the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar‘ housing scheme, designed to offer houses at accessible installment plans and a simplified application process.

He informed that the housing project is aimed at addressing the housing needs of low-income families. Under the initiative, low-income people including workers and laborers would be able to own their houses, he added.

To benefit from the program, the applicant must be a resident of Punjab, belong to a low-income family with an income of less than Rs 60,000, and be a government employee without existing home ownership.

“Owners of 1-5 marlas of land in urban areas and 1-10 marlas in rural areas would receive interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5 m from the Punjab government to build homes,” he added.

The loan would be paid back over a period of seven years. There would be no need to pay for the first three months, the spokesman said, adding, Those who take the loans would have to pay a maximum monthly installment of Rs 14,000.

‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme aims to build over 3,000 homes in each district, focusing initially on major cities including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, and Rawalpindi. The citizens can apply on acag.punjabgov.pk for the housing project, he added.

