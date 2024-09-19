Open Menu

PHATA To Be Developed On Modern Lines: Sultan Bajwa

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Barrister Sultan Bajwa has said that the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) will be developed on modern lines and comprehensive reforms will be undertaken in this regard.

He expressed these views during his visit to the PHATA Office. Director General (PHATA) Saif Anwar Jappa briefed the Parliamentary Secretary on departmental matters.

Barrister Sultan Bajwa, "The department is aware of the challenges being faced and we are working on it in the light of the special directions of the Chief Minister Punjab." The legal wing of the department will be streamlined and required human resource will also be provided.

The Parliamentary Secretary further said that the prevailing laws will be reviewed to improve the efficiency of the department and necessary legal loopholes will be removed. The government of Punjab will provide assistance in this regard, he added.

The Parliamentary Secretary expressed satisfaction over the launch of the toll-free number and web portal on behalf of PHATA. He further said that corruption in the department will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He also issued directions in this regard and ordered to prepare a weekly performance report.

