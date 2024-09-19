PHATA To Be Developed On Modern Lines: Sultan Bajwa
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Barrister Sultan Bajwa has said that the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) will be developed on modern lines and comprehensive reforms will be undertaken in this regard.
He expressed these views during his visit to the PHATA Office. Director General (PHATA) Saif Anwar Jappa briefed the Parliamentary Secretary on departmental matters.
Barrister Sultan Bajwa, "The department is aware of the challenges being faced and we are working on it in the light of the special directions of the Chief Minister Punjab." The legal wing of the department will be streamlined and required human resource will also be provided.
The Parliamentary Secretary further said that the prevailing laws will be reviewed to improve the efficiency of the department and necessary legal loopholes will be removed. The government of Punjab will provide assistance in this regard, he added.
The Parliamentary Secretary expressed satisfaction over the launch of the toll-free number and web portal on behalf of PHATA. He further said that corruption in the department will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He also issued directions in this regard and ordered to prepare a weekly performance report.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMIU Syndicate meeting held1 minute ago
-
Health facilities in Balochistan's remote areas to be ensured: Kakar1 minute ago
-
Travel fares reduced by 5% after fuel prices cut1 minute ago
-
10.5mn families in KP receiving free treatment under Sehat Card Program1 minute ago
-
Police arrest two in woman murder case1 minute ago
-
Arrangements finalized for MDCAT exams2 minutes ago
-
Speaker's letter to CEC denotes supremacy of Parliament: Atta Tarar2 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Harapa road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Minister Kirmani criticizes KPK government on its poor performance12 minutes ago
-
DIG directs officer to combat crime efficiently12 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to provide facilities to public: Sardar Khetran22 minutes ago
-
DC directs to deduct salary of 63 absentee teachers in Kohlu22 minutes ago