PHATA to construct 800 apartment s in Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Under Naya Pakistan Housing scheme, 800 apartments will be built in Multan on the pattern of LDA apartments. These 3 marla apartments will be built on a piece of land owned by the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) in Madni Chowk.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed while presiding over the meeting of the Board of Directors of PHATA. Secretary Housing South Punjab Secretariat Liaqat Ali Chatta, DG PHATA Asif Chaudhry, General Secretary Housing Task Force Atif Ayub, Board member Sheikh Imtiaz, Deputy Director Abu Bakar and others were also present.

The construction of two new low-cost housing schemes in Multan and Rawalpindi was also approved in the meeting.

As many as 20% of the plots of these housing schemes will be reserved for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said that the approval of housing schemes by builders and developers is being accorded on a priority basis in PHATA. Builders and developers are being given relief in Naya Pakistan Housing Project. He said that this project is effectively going forward as a joint venture with private builders and developers.

The approval of many development schemes under PHATA was also discussed in the meeting.

DG PHATA Asif Chaudhry and Deputy Director Abu Bakar briefed the meeting about the new development projects. DG PHATA also presented a report regarding implementation on the decisions of the previous board meeting.