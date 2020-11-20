UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Abbottabad Bench Accepts Petition Against Hiring Of Nonprofessionals In Education Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:12 PM

PHC Abbottabad bench accepts petition against hiring of nonprofessionals in education department

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Friday accepted the petition of Zeeshan Zakir Abbassi against the hiring of non-professional teaching staff in the education department and summoned all concerned for a hearing of the case on November 24

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Friday accepted the petition of Zeeshan Zakir Abbassi against the hiring of non-professional teaching staff in the education department and summoned all concerned for a hearing of the case on November 24.

Earlier, on November 10 the writ petition of Zeeshan Zakir Abbassi challenging the provincial government for induction of nonprofessionals in teaching category,d the PHC Abbottabad bench served notices to secretary elementary education KPK, regional manager NTS and District Education Officer (DEO) male Abbottabad.

The petitioner Zeeshan Zakir Abbassi while talking to the media said that to save the age limit nonprofessionals are joining the education department and the rights of the trained candidates were dishonored and on the other government has to spend millions of rupees for their training which is the wrong use of taxpayer's money.

Zeeshan Abbassi stated that thousands of young professionals including CT, PTC, AD, Junior Diploma teachers, PET,Drawing Masters, Bed, Med, MA education are seeking jobs but nonprofessionals are ahead of them and despite professional education, they are deprived.

The petition was filed to stop the recruitment process for various categories of teachers where nonprofessionals are appearing through NTS on open merit following the KP government notification after removing the condition of professional qualification for appointment of teachers in the government educational institutions, adding he said.

In December 2017, the KPK government through legislation removed the requirement of professional qualification for appointment of teachers of different categories in government schools in the province and notified it.

If the court grants a stay order on the plea of Zeeshan Abassi then thousands of job vacancies for various cadres would be halted in KP.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Job Young Male Money November December 2017 Media All Government Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Million NTS Jobs Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Govt urged to discourage sealing of businesses as ..

51 seconds ago

Thal jeep rally begins, 81 drivers registered on o ..

54 seconds ago

Accused of Badhaber inhuman crime to soon face wra ..

56 seconds ago

President-Elect Sandu Believes Geopolitical Opport ..

58 seconds ago

World Children’s Day is being observed today

34 minutes ago

Covid-19 may spread due to political parties’ ra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.