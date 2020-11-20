PHC Abbottabad bench accepts petition against hiring of nonprofessionals in education department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Friday accepted the petition of Zeeshan Zakir Abbassi against the hiring of non-professional teaching staff in the education department and summoned all concerned for a hearing of the case on November 24

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Friday accepted the petition of Zeeshan Zakir Abbassi against the hiring of non-professional teaching staff in the education department and summoned all concerned for a hearing of the case on November 24.

Earlier, on November 10 the writ petition of Zeeshan Zakir Abbassi challenging the provincial government for induction of nonprofessionals in teaching category,d the PHC Abbottabad bench served notices to secretary elementary education KPK, regional manager NTS and District Education Officer (DEO) male Abbottabad.

The petitioner Zeeshan Zakir Abbassi while talking to the media said that to save the age limit nonprofessionals are joining the education department and the rights of the trained candidates were dishonored and on the other government has to spend millions of rupees for their training which is the wrong use of taxpayer's money.

Zeeshan Abbassi stated that thousands of young professionals including CT, PTC, AD, Junior Diploma teachers, PET,Drawing Masters, Bed, Med, MA education are seeking jobs but nonprofessionals are ahead of them and despite professional education, they are deprived.

The petition was filed to stop the recruitment process for various categories of teachers where nonprofessionals are appearing through NTS on open merit following the KP government notification after removing the condition of professional qualification for appointment of teachers in the government educational institutions, adding he said.

In December 2017, the KPK government through legislation removed the requirement of professional qualification for appointment of teachers of different categories in government schools in the province and notified it.

If the court grants a stay order on the plea of Zeeshan Abassi then thousands of job vacancies for various cadres would be halted in KP.