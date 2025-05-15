Open Menu

PHC Abbottabad Bench Acquits Murder Convict Due To Lack Of Evidence

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM

PHC Abbottabad bench acquits murder convict due to lack of evidence

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench has acquitted a murder convict, Naseer Akhtar, citing lack of evidence, overturning a previous life imprisonment sentence handed down by a lower court.

The case stems from a murder that took place on March 26, 2013, within the jurisdiction of Kot Najibullah Police Station, where a man named Azhar was killed. Naseer Akhtar was nominated in the case, and an FIR (No. 459) was registered against him on July 26, 2013, under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Following the completion of the investigation, the prosecution presented 14 witnesses in the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Haripur.

Based on the evidence and legal arguments, the trial court had sentenced Akhtar to life imprisonment.

However, the accused challenged the verdict in the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Atif Ali Jadoon represented him in the appeal, after concluding arguments from both sides, the High Court ruled in favour of the appellant and acquitted him honorably due to insufficient evidence.

The decision brings an end to the legal battle that spanned over a decade, clearing Naseer Akhtar of all charges.

