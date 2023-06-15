UrduPoint.com

PHC Abbottabad Bench Declares 3 MPO Orders Null & Void

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 12:31 PM

PHC Abbottabad bench declares 3 MPO orders null & void

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :In a significant development, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Thursday has nullified the orders of the Deputy Commissioner of 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The court made this decision in connection with the events that transpired on May 9 resulting in a hearing in PHC Abbottabad bench.

The hearing revolved around 13 individuals, including a former provincial minister and the mayor of Abbottabad. Noteworthy personalities including former provincial minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi, PTI Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shuja Nabi, PTI leader Timur Khalid and Roh-ul-Amin were among those implicated.

The PHC Abbottabad bench, comprising Justice Waqar Ahmed Khan and Justice Ajaz Ahmed after hearing both sides gave its verdict in favour of PTI leadership.

After completion of the arguments of both sides, the court declared that the 3 MPO orders as null and void against the PTI jailed members, thereby dismissing the case against them.

A former provincial minister and several others were placed under judicial custody in the local jail, however, after 15 days of detention the court granted them bail ordering their release on May 24.

