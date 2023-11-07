Open Menu

PHC Abbottabad Bench Declares KPHFA Sole Authority For Inspecting Food-related Businesses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 06:48 PM

In a significant development for food-related businesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench on Tuesday has ruled that the KP Halal Food Authority is the sole authority for inspecting food businesses and imposing fines on substandard and adulterated products

The ruling comes as a relief to members of the Haripur Hotels Association, bakers' associations, and food-related shopkeepers who had been protesting against the hefty fines regularly imposed on them by district authorities and government agencies.

The traders had filed a petition with the High Court seeking clarity on which department had the authority to conduct inspections and impose fines. In its judgment, the High Court ruled that the establishment of the KP Halal Food Authority had vested this authority solely in the Halal Food Authority.

The High Court also declared that inspections and fines carried out by Assistant Commissioners were illegal.

This ruling is expected to streamline the inspection process and provide food businesses with greater clarity regarding compliance requirements.

