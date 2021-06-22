PHC Abbottabad bench establishes virtual court system

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Tuesday established Virtual Court System (VCS) where petitioners and lawyers can participate in the hearing through video link.

According to the details, after the provision of VCS, the lawyers of KPK could participate in the hearing of their cases from anywhere in the province while the same facility has been offered to the petitioners.

Additional Registrar PHC Abbottabad Bench Haq Nawaz Khan while talking to media said that after the launch of VCS the plaintiff and lawyers of far-flung areas have no need to visit personally at PHC Abbottabad bench and participate in the hearing of their cases.

He said the lawyers could participate in the hearing of their cases through VCS in the courtroom while judges would also hear their arguments through the virtual court system as well.

Haq Nawaz Khan disclosed that a separate virtual remote point has been established at PHC Abbottabad bench where lawyers, plaintiffs of other districts and PHC benches can participate in the hearing of their cases.

While talking to APP, senior lawyer and advocate high court Malik Waseem said that VCS was a revolutionary step of PHC which would not only facilitate the masses but also provide a chance to lawyers community to participate in the cases virtually despite their busy schedule and travelling to other cities of the province.

He said the use of technology would facilitate the people and would also save their time and money as well.