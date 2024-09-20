PHC Abbottabad bench grant another interim bail to PTI leader

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench on Friday issued transit bail to the PTI leader and former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid.

Today, in a significant ruling the court granted transit bail to the farmer CM Khalid Khurshid until October 12, allowing him to temporarily avoid arrest.

The court has also ordered him to appear before the relevant session judge by that date.

This case stems from a complaint filed by Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, which has led to multiple charges, including terrorism, against Khalid Khurshid and other accused individuals in connection with the PTI rally that took place on September 8.