PHC Abbottabad Bench Grant Another Interim Bail To PTI Leader
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench on Friday issued transit bail to the PTI leader and former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid.
Today, in a significant ruling the court granted transit bail to the farmer CM Khalid Khurshid until October 12, allowing him to temporarily avoid arrest.
The court has also ordered him to appear before the relevant session judge by that date.
This case stems from a complaint filed by Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, which has led to multiple charges, including terrorism, against Khalid Khurshid and other accused individuals in connection with the PTI rally that took place on September 8.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Digital art exhibition at UoS1 second ago
-
Minister urges vigilance against dengue12 seconds ago
-
Governor Tessori leaves for Turkey on two-day visit16 seconds ago
-
Dr. Musadik invites Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan’s energy, petroleum sectors10 minutes ago
-
PU library organises talk on two books10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measures against dengue10 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for anti-terror operations in Waziristan20 minutes ago
-
Ordinance on Practice and Procedures Act to further improve transparency in judicial proceedings: Ta ..30 minutes ago
-
Submission of forms in 2nd phase admission set Oct 15: AIOU Sukkur Regional Director30 minutes ago
-
Social media addiction affecting regional music, hujra culture in KP30 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program40 minutes ago
-
AJK Speaker condemns India's "Farcical" elections in IIOJ&K50 minutes ago