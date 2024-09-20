Open Menu

PHC Abbottabad Bench Grant Another Interim Bail To PTI Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PHC Abbottabad bench grant another interim bail to PTI leader

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench on Friday issued transit bail to the PTI leader and former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid.

Today, in a significant ruling the court granted transit bail to the farmer CM Khalid Khurshid until October 12, allowing him to temporarily avoid arrest.

The court has also ordered him to appear before the relevant session judge by that date.

This case stems from a complaint filed by Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, which has led to multiple charges, including terrorism, against Khalid Khurshid and other accused individuals in connection with the PTI rally that took place on September 8.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Peshawar High Court Abbottabad September October From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

6 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

23 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan