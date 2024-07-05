PHC Abbottabad bench imposes construction ban in Ayubia National Park and reserved forests of Kaghan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench on Friday imposed ban on construction within the jurisdictions of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), including Ayubia National Park and reserved forests of Kaghan.

The court has summoned responses from both authorities regarding this decision.

The Additional Advocate General has been appointed as the focal person to ensure the implementation of the decision.

The court took immediate notice of petitions WP701 and WP444A filed by President of the High Court Bar Association Abbottabad (HCBA) Sardar Aman Advocate, Kiran Ayub Tanoli Advocate, and Tipu Sultan Advocate.

One of the petitions challenges the agreement to lease land within Ayubia National Park to a private company.

According to national and international laws, commercial activities and multi-story buildings cannot be constructed in reserved forests. The Wildlife Act of 1997 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act of 2015 clearly outline these prohibitions, which have been blatantly violated in Ayubia National Park with rampant tree cutting.

The High Court has immediately directed for the submission of a list of hotels and restaurants from the GDA and KDA within the national park and has also sought a response from the Conservator Hazara.