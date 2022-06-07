UrduPoint.com

PHC Abbottabad Bench Judges Visit Central Jail Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel along with District & Sessions Judge Haripur, Jehanzeb Shinwari, Additional District & Sessions Judge Haripur, Asghar Ali and Judicial Magistrate-1, Arshad Mohmand visited Central Jail Haripur on Tuesday.

On arrival to the Central Jail, a smart contingent of Prisons Police presented them guard of honour.

The Superintendent of Central Jail Haripur, Hamid Azam and Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah gave presentation to the judges.

The judges also paid a detailed visit to various sections of the prison including female, cook house, hospital and particularly juvenile and old age barracks and collected first hand information from the prisons.

The judges heard the problems of prisoners and issued directives for their resolution. They also expressed satisfaction over facilities granted to prisoners and appreciated the efforts of prisons' authorities for the purpose.

