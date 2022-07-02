UrduPoint.com

PHC Abbottabad Bench Nullifies 'Mines And Mineral Act 2017'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PHC Abbottabad bench nullifies 'Mines and Mineral act 2017'

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench on Saturday nullified the May 2017 notification of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Department and sent it to the Secretary Minerals to hear the grievances of the people and take action.

The decision was announced on the the writ petition filed by Bilal Mining. Senior lawyer Khurram Ghias, representing Bilal Mining, challenged the 2017 notification of the Minerals Department and sought the lifting of the ban on leasing and licensing of minerals.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the PHC Abbottabad bench decided to cancel the May 2017 notification.

The court also directed Secretary Mines and Minerals department to decide in accordance with the requirements of justice at the request of the people.

After the ban on leasing in May 2017, a large number of people were affected and their applications for leasing and licensing were canceled. Moreover, the provincial government also faced huge losses of revenue from leasing and mining licenses. The PHC Abbottabad bench verdict would benefit hundreds of people and their families.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad May 2017 From Government Court

Recent Stories

U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd Robinson Commemorate ..

U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd Robinson Commemorates 40 Years Of Inl Programs Wit ..

33 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan — Ensuring Sharp P ..

Vivo Y55 Launched in Pakistan — Ensuring Sharp Photography and Superior Perfor ..

44 minutes ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddique's mother passes away in Karachi

Dr. Aafia Siddique's mother passes away in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To ..

Infinix Unveils 180W Thunder Charge Technology, To Debut on Upcom-ing Flagship P ..

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waz ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Pakistan railways announces three special trains o ..

Pakistan railways announces three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.