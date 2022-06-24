UrduPoint.com

PHC Abbottabad Bench Orders ACB To Return Wapda Vehicles And Settle Property Tax Issue

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Peshawar High Court (PJC) Abbottabad Bench Friday while giving its verdict in favor of PESCO ordered Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) to immediately return Wapda vehicles and settle the property tax and electricity bills issues within a month.

The court also issued orders to the PESCO Chief Engineer and ACB Chief Executive in this regard.

On the writ petition of WAPDA the PHC Abbottabad bench while giving its verdict in favour of Wapda after hearing both side's arguments ordered ACB to give back the confiscated vehicles against the nonpayment of property tax by Wapda Abbottabad and settle the issue with the chief engineer within one month.

Earlier, during the last two months, a cold war between WAPDA and ACB was on as Wapda officials disconnected the electricity of ACB tube wells due to non-payment of electricity bills in response ACB officials confiscated Wapda vehicles by claiming of non-payments of property tax.

