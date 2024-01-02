Open Menu

PHC Abbottabad Bench Reinstates Deposed Dean Of Ayub Medical College

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PHC Abbottabad bench reinstates deposed dean of Ayub Medical College

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Tuesday while giving its verdict reinstated the former deposed Dean of

Ayub Medical College, Omer Farooq.

According to the details, in recent developments, the former dean of Ayub Medical College was removed from his

position by the Chairman of the board of Directors a week ago, citing his appointment as a violation of merit.

The duties were subsequently assigned to the new dean, Professor Dr. Asif Kareem, who assumed the office.

Dr. Omer Farooq promptly challenged this decision before the PHC Abbottabad bench, seeking relief. Following

the court's verdict, a new power struggle for the position of dean has commenced within Ayub Medical College.

