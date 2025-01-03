PHC Abbottabad bench rejects objection on Haripur press club registration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Friday has rejected the objection of the registration of Haripur Press Club under Industrial Relations Act 2010 as misconceived and dismissed the appeal against the order of Labuor Court Hazara. Advocate Raja Yasir Ayaz Kiyani expressed these views while briefing the media persons.

He said that the counsel for respondent Zakir Hussain Tanoli ex president Haripur Press Club (HPC), shared the attested copies of the final order passed on December 23, 2024 by justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan, the judge of the Appellate Tribunal Labor Court of PHC Abbottabad Bench.

The counsel told the journalists that during the last hearing on the appeal No FAL 07/2014 titled Hanif Akhtar etc. versus Zakir Hussain Tanoli, the honourable court discussed in detail the matter of registration of Haripur Press Club HPC under Industrial Relations Act 2010 with registrar trade unions during 2023. The honorable court observed that: “in the given fact and circumstances, when the Haripur Press Club has never been registered in the past and it has been registered by respondent No 1 (Zakir Tanoli) with respondent No 2 (registrar trade unions) and when till date neither the appellants are registered members of the Haripur Press Club not they have made any effort to register it with any other body then in the given facts and circumstances, their objections that HPC could not be registered with respondent No 2 appeared to be misconceived.

The court, according to judgment and the counsel for the respondent declared the appeal bereft of any merit and dismissed accordingly.

Advocate Kiyani told the journalists that the labor court Haripur had through its order of October 10, 2024, declared the registration of Haripur Press Club with registrar trade unions as valid. To a question the senior lawyer said that he had proved his client’s stand that media is an industry and the journalists associated with news channels, print and digital editions were workers deserved to be treated under the labor laws.

To another question Mr Kiyani said that the PHC’s same Appellate Tribunal has upheld the order of Labor Court Haripur for the fresh election of Haripur Press Club under the supervision of Regional Information Office Abbottabad.