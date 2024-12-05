PHC Abbottabad Bench Suspends Ban On Boating Activities At Khanpur Dam
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) In a significant development, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench Thursday has suspended a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Haripur, which banned boating activities at Khanpur Dam.
The ban, initially imposed for one month on October 26 under Section 144 due to disputes between boat and jetty owners, was extended for another month on November 25, prompting legal action.
The ban was challenged by Babar Zaman, a representative of the Boat Association, who filed a petition requesting the court to annul the extended restriction.
Hearing the case, the High Court’s single bench suspended the notification and directed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a response within 14 days.
Raja Hanif Kayani, President of the Khanpur Dam Boat Association, criticized the district and tehsil administrations for allegedly undermining tourism at the dam.
Speaking to APP, Kayani claimed that arbitrary taxes were being imposed on boat and jetty operators.
He accused the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Khanpur of attempting to collect taxes on WAPDA-owned land without any formal agreement, a stance backed by WAPDA officials, who assert that unauthorized departments cannot collect taxes.
Kayani emphasized that boat operators are willing to pay taxes but insist that only one legally authorized department should oversee tax collection. He highlighted how disputes between provincial and Federal departments, coupled with local political issues, are damaging tourism at Khanpur Dam and risking unemployment for hundreds of workers.
Kayani also expressed concerns over the negative impact of the ban, stating that visitors to Khanpur Dam are leaving disappointed, which is further exacerbating the decline in tourism. He urged the provincial government to take action against those attempting to harm tourism while pretending to promote it.
Furthermore, Kayani called on the DC Haripur to resolve the underlying issues rather than imposing bans, enabling Khanpur Dam to maintain its status as a premier tourist destination and continue attracting visitors from across the country.
