PHC Abbottabad Bench To Hear Case Of Affected Senior Teachers Regarding Promotion Amendment Notification

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Abbottabad Bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Monday scheduled a hearing for September 6 to address the concerns raised by senior teachers affected by the promotion amendment notification issued by the Secondary Education Department KP.

The petition was filed against the issuance of 129 promotion orders by the District Education Officer (DEO) female Abbottabad Dilshad Begum, resulting in the issuance of contempt of court notices.

The DEO has granted exemptions to the teachers who have sought judicial resolution of their cases through the court. However, other teachers have faced disciplinary action due to their absence.

The next hearing is set for September 6 at the PHC Abbottabad Bench, where the teachers will be represented by renowned lawyer Arshad Tanoli.

The court has issued notices to the Female Education Department in Abbottabad in this matter.

District Education Officer female Abbottabad, pointed out that several head teacher positions in the district remain vacant, affecting the education of female students. She advised teachers who have approached the court to await the court's decision while encouraging others to return to their respective schools.

It is pertinent to mention that the promotion policy notification was issued on June 6, 2023, making promotions mandatory. Immediate action has been taken in accordance with the rules for teachers who have refused promotion.

