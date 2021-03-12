UrduPoint.com
PHC Abbottabad Rejects MPA Bail Request In Double Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

PHC Abbottabad rejects MPA bail request in double murder case

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Friday rejected the request of MPA Faisal Zaman for a bail grant and ordered trial court to complete proceedings of the double murder case within three months

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Friday rejected the request of MPA Faisal Zaman for a bail grant and ordered trial court to complete proceedings of the double murder case within three months.

PHC Abbottabad bench senior judge Justice Ibrahim after hearing the arguments of both sides rejected the bail grant request of MPA Faisal Zaman in the double murder of PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal and his friend case ordered the trial court to complete the case hearing within three months and give the verdict.

On 11th January MPA Faisal Zaman was arrested by the CTD Hazara after the cancellation of Bail Before Arrest (BBA) from the court.

During the investigation, Ghazi police arrested a suspect of murder who has confessed that he had gunned down the PTI leader at the instigation of MPA Faisal Zaman alias Jehazan Wala, who promised to pay him Rs2 million for the task.

On 13th September Malik Tahir Iqbal and his companion were on the way back to Ghazi from Kotehra village after offering Fateha for the departed soul of one of his supporters when they came under attack and lost their lives.

