PHC Accepts Aimal Wali Apology
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Peshawar High Court Chief Justice, Ibrahim Khan here on Monday accepted the unconstitutional apology of Awami National Party KP President Aimal Wali Khan and disposed off a contempt of court case against him
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Peshawar High Court Chief Justice, Ibrahim Khan here on Monday accepted the unconstitutional apology of Awami National Party KP President Aimal Wali Khan and disposed off a contempt of court case against him.
The court accepted the plea of the ANP leader after the latter sought unconditional apology in writing and disposed off the case accordingly.
PTI leader Fazal Muhammad Khan had filed a contempt of Court case against the ANP leader over his alleged contemptuous remarks against CJ PHC.
Recent Stories
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD
Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts
Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies of Peshawar
Courts not to compromise in dispensing justice to masses: AJK CJ
Agriculture park Wana to boost Pine Nut production in South Waziristan
Sindh Chamber of Agriculture urges fair sale of imported fertilizer on authorize ..
ECP reveals minority seat candidates for 2024 polls
Political parties bound to hold intra-party polls: Caretaker Federal Minister fo ..
Sanghar: Candidates advised to strictly adhere to ECP code of conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers10 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates10 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward10 minutes ago
-
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD10 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts10 minutes ago
-
Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies of Peshawar13 minutes ago
-
Courts not to compromise in dispensing justice to masses: AJK CJ13 minutes ago
-
Agriculture park Wana to boost Pine Nut production in South Waziristan10 minutes ago
-
ECP reveals minority seat candidates for 2024 polls10 minutes ago
-
Political parties bound to hold intra-party polls: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broad ..10 minutes ago
-
Sanghar: Candidates advised to strictly adhere to ECP code of conduct10 minutes ago
-
Judo trials commenced at SAU under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme29 minutes ago