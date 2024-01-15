Open Menu

PHC Accepts Aimal Wali Apology

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice, Ibrahim Khan here on Monday accepted the unconstitutional apology of Awami National Party KP President Aimal Wali Khan and disposed off a contempt of court case against him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Peshawar High Court Chief Justice, Ibrahim Khan here on Monday accepted the unconstitutional apology of Awami National Party KP President Aimal Wali Khan and disposed off a contempt of court case against him.

The court accepted the plea of the ANP leader after the latter sought unconditional apology in writing and disposed off the case accordingly.

PTI leader Fazal Muhammad Khan had filed a contempt of Court case against the ANP leader over his alleged contemptuous remarks against CJ PHC.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Contempt Of Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Court

