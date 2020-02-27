PHC accepts for hearing petition against escape of former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan

(@fidahassanain)

The court has issued notice to the federal, provincial governments and other respondents

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) The Peshawar High Court has accepted for hearing a contempt petition against the state institutions over successful escape of former Taliban Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan from a local jail.

A PHC division bench comprising Justice Ikram Ullah Khan and Justice Ijaz Anwar has issued notices to the federal and provincial government and other respondents on the petition. The aggrieved families of terrorist attack on Peshawar’s Army Public school filed petition in the Peshawar High Court, seeking action against government officials due to reports of former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan’s escaped from jail .

Shuhada APS Forum President Advocate Fazal Khan filed the petition, making Chief of Army Staff, DG ISI, Federal and provincial governments as respondents. He said that the respondents filed the orders of the Peshawar High Court restraining authorities from releasing Ehsan.

The petitioner also questioned as to why the terrorist was stayed at a luxurious home on public money from where he easily escaped. He told the court that he came to know through different sources that Ehsanullah Ehsan was treated like guest instead of being treated like the terrorists. He said that the respondents had earlier said it clear that the terrorist would be tried openly and would not be granted clemency.

Two years ago in April, Peshawar High Court restrained the authorities from releasing Ehsanullah Ehsan, asking the government to wait till the relevant court decides his fate.

The victims of APS attack said that the respondents never tried to bring Ehsan to justice despite that he had confessed his crimes.

The court orders, they said, were thrown like trash in the dustbin.

Former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Spokesperson and member of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar Ehsanullah Ehsan has released his video, claiming that he has escaped Pakistani jail.

Taking to Twitter, Former Spokesperson of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan Ehsanullah Ehsan shared his video message and narrated the whole tale of his surrender before the security officials, arrest and late escaped from the jail.

In a video message, Ehsan confirmed his escape from a jail but still officially it has not been confirmed by any government authority.

Ehsanullah Ehsan said: “My name is Ehsan and I am former member of Tehreek-i-Taliban Paksitan and Jamat ul Ahrar. On Feb 5, 2017, I handed myself into the hands of Pakistan’s security officials under an agreement and I kept that agreement on my part but I along with my family was detained by the security officials. We faced jail at least three years with patience but we made a plan to escape and finally we successfully escaped on Jan 11, 2020,”

Threatening Pakistani Army and security officials concerned, Ehsan Ullah Ehsan said that he would expose why he entered into an agreement, who was behind it and what he experienced during the jail. He threatened through his Twitter account that he would expose all plans of the security officials and many other things he experienced during his detention.