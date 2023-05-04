UrduPoint.com

PHC Adjourns Election Date Seeking Hearing Till May 10

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PHC adjourns election date seeking hearing till May 10

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking the date for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections till May 10.

A division bench of the high court heard the petition filed by the KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani seeking date for the provincial legislature's election.

Earlier, Tariq Afridi Advocate, who has been nominated by Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali as his lawyer, sought adjournment of the hearing due to his election campaign for High Court Bar Association's polls.

Tariq Afridi is contesting for the presidential office in the bar election.

He pleaded for fixing the date of hearing after May 11.

"The election of the provincial assembly is an important issue," petitioner's counsel Gohar Khan said.

" Constitutional period of 90 days has been passed, still the election date has not been fixed," he said.

"The provincial government has submitted its reply in the court," Advocate General Amir Javed said.

"The election commission's reply has been prepared and will be filed in the court," the ECP lawyer said.

Barrister Gohar Khan pleaded to the court to fix the hearing tomorrow.

"Tariq Afridi has been a candidate in the Bar's election, the case will now be heard nex week," Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said. The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till May 10.

