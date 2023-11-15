Open Menu

PHC Adjourns Hearing Of ANP Petition For Disqualification Of PTI Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PHC adjourns hearing of ANP petition for disqualification of PTI chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday conducted hearing in a petition filed by Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan for disqualification of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for future elections.

The bench comprising Justice Abdul Shakur and Justice Syed Arshad Ali on the request of PTI Chairman's lawyer Qazi Anwar adjourned the proceedings.

The ANP provincial president maintained in the writ petition that neither PTI chairman disclosed his assets in the by-election nomination papers nor even mentioned his wife's Rs seven million jewelry which was a violation of Election Act 2017.

PTI chairman also sold Tosha Khana gifts illegally, he added.

The petitioner sought disqualification of PTI chairman for the future elections.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Awami National Party Jewelry Wife Arshad Ali 2017 Million Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

28 minutes ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

35 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

14 hours ago
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

14 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

14 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

14 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

14 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan