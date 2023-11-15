PHC adjourns hearing of ANP petition for disqualification of PTI chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday conducted hearing in a petition filed by Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan for disqualification of Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for future elections.

The bench comprising Justice Abdul Shakur and Justice Syed Arshad Ali on the request of PTI Chairman's lawyer Qazi Anwar adjourned the proceedings.

The ANP provincial president maintained in the writ petition that neither PTI chairman disclosed his assets in the by-election nomination papers nor even mentioned his wife's Rs seven million jewelry which was a violation of Election Act 2017.

PTI chairman also sold Tosha Khana gifts illegally, he added.

The petitioner sought disqualification of PTI chairman for the future elections.